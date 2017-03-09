State police major crimes unit adds a four-legged investigator

Dexter is a new investigator for state police's Western District Major Crimes unit. (State police photo)

A major crimes unit of the Connecticut State Police said it added a new member to the group.

Dexter, a German Shepard, is the newest addition to the Western District Major Crime unit, troopers said.

State police called Dexter a trained investigator.

However, they joked that his interview skills were a little "ruff."

They also posted a few pictures to their Facebook page of Dexter on "desk duty."

