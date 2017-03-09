Stolen car parts discovered in illegal Bristol auto shop

A police investigation is underway at a garage in Bristol. (WFSB photo)

Stolen vehicle parts were found at an illegal Bristol auto shop after police said they executed a search warrant.

Police said they were at the Living the Dream Auto shop on East Main Street Thursday morning.

Officers said they obtained information that stolen car parts were at the business.

However, they did not find any such parts during their search.

Still, police and city officials determined that the business was an illegal auto repair shop and shut it down.

No criminal arrests have been made.

