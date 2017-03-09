I-95 north in Stamford partially reopens after deadly incident

Traffic backed up at exit 8 along I-95 north in Stamford following a deadly incident. (DOT photo)

Interstate 95 north in Stamford has partially reopened following a deadly crash, according to state police.

Troopers said it happened between exits 9 and 10.

The right lane and on-ramp are open.

State police said a person jumped from an overpass onto the highway and was struck by a vehicle while laying in the travel lane.

