Middletown woman accused of leaving young children home alone

A woman in Middletown faced a judge on Thursday for leaving four young children unsupervised.

Police said Jennifer Gambo, 40, faces a number of charges.

They said they were sent to a home in the city for a report that the children were left alone inside.

Two children were a year old. The other two were 4 years old.

A social services employee originally made the complaint.

The employee said she was supposed to have an appointment with the parents.

A knock on the door by the employee was answered by one of the children. She immediately determined that parents were not home.

Police were able to make contact with Gambo, who arrived a short time after police did.

Officers said the children were left alone for about an hour and a half.

Because of the disregard for the children's well being, police said there was probable cause to charge Gambo.

She was charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

