DPH: CT resident dies after eating recalled cheese

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling all of Vulto Creamery's soft, wash-rind raw milk cheeses in nine stores across four states. The cheese could have possibly been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling all of Vulto Creamery's soft, wash-rind raw milk cheeses in nine stores across four states. The cheese could have possibly been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Ouleout cheese from Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York is being recalled after two deaths. (FDA Image)

A Connecticut resident died after eating dairy products that could contain Listeria, according to state health officials.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health is investigating a multi-state outbreak after there were six reported cases of Listeria monocytogenes. The likely cause of this outbreak was identified Ouleout cheese from Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York.

The cases were reported in Connecticut, Florida, New York, and Vermont and victims ranged in age from 0 to 89, DPH officials said. Two people died from eating the cheese, according to DPH.

DPH officials said they are aware that a Whole Foods grocery in Fairfield received cheese from Vulto. That store has started a recall.

Anyone who may have received recalled Vulto Creamery cheeses is asked to check their inventory.

"Retailers and customers who have recalled cheese in their establishments or homes should throw the cheese away and not consume or sell it. Display cases or refrigerators where potentially contaminated product was stored should be washed and sanitized, as well as any cutting boards or cheese knives used to cut, serve, or store the product. Hands should be washed with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitization process," DPH said in a release on Thursday.

The company started alerting customers about the recall last week. After a positive test for Listeria, Vulto Creamery issued a formal recall on March 3 including their Miranda, Heinennelli, Willowemoc cheeses as well.

According to DPH officials, the "Listeriosis is a rare but serious illness usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes." People possibly suffering from Listeria monocytogenes could be experiencing fever and muscle aches, which sometimes before diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. People can also develop fever and chills.

Ouleout cheese are soft raw milk cheeses that is disturbed nationwide.

To learn more about the outbreak, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.