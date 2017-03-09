Police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting in Waterbury

The family of Rashamel Rogers released his photo after an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon.(WFSB)

Connecticut State Police said an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon started after a motor vehicle was stolen and the suspect didn't cooperate when officers tried to pull it over.

The incident started after state police said Waterbury officers tried to stop a stolen motor vehicle near the Wood and Orange streets around 4 p.m. Police said a man, who was later identified as 18-year-old, Waterbury resident Rashamel Rogers, tried to flee the area with the stolen motor vehicle.

While fleeing the area, police said Rogers hit "a marked Waterbury police vehicle, telephone pole and a Waterbury officer who had exited his cruiser" with the stolen vehicle.

"I heard the crash, the red SUV crashed into the cop truck and once he hit him and that's when he started shooting and the cop shot at him,” Jacob Rodriguez, who was standing outside his Orange Street home when the incident happened, told Eyewitness News on Thursday evening. "One of them had stopped right in the middle of this street here on Orange and when he stopped there, the red car and when he seen the cop hop out with his taser drawn, he started reversing back and when he was reversing. I heard three shots."

An unidentified officer shot twice and hit Rogers in the abdomen and shoulder. After being hit, police said Rogers stopped the vehicle.

His father Clinton Rogers admits the car was stolen, but said his son was unarmed and didn't deserve to get shot.

"I don't agree with police shooting people. You're shooting unarmed people," Clinton Rogers said. "My son is 18. Two weeks ago, he turned 18."

Rashamel Rogers was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital and then flown by Life Star to St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Rashamel Rogers remained in a hospital room on Friday night under police supervision with no family by his side. Meanwhile, Rashamel Rogers remains is expected to survive from gunshot wounds and then be charged by police.

"One went completely through his body, the other is inside his body. The other broke his arm and he has broken ribs," Clinton Rogers said.

Clinton Rogers said his son was struck by three bullets while police said one officer fired two shots.

"Whoever knows me knows I don't agree with stolen cars. My son also knows there's a consequence for every wrongdoing," Clinton Rogers said. "Being shot down in the street is not one of them. Go to jail, deal with your situation."

Clinton Rogers also maintained that his son did not have a gun.

"He didn't have a gun. My son didn't have a firearm, I know for sure if my son had a gun, the police would have been adamant, saying that," Clinton Rogers said. "Firearm, guy had a gun, shots fired. They didn't say that."

Eyewitness News tried asking police more specific questions, but they are not elaborating beyond the written update, which makes no mention of Rashamel Rogers having a weapon.

No officers were shot, state police said. However, the one officer hit by the motor vehicle was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he was treated and released on Thursday.

Clinton Rogers asked for transparency.

"I'm contacting everyone. No one contacting me. They won't talk to me," Clinton Rogers said. "I'm leaving phone numbers and I can't talk to a doctor, police, no one."

Clinton Rogers told Eyewitness News the only information he got on his son's condition came from hospital staff because of the criminal aspect of the case, he's not able to visit.

Connecticut State Police was assisting the Waterbury Police Department with their investigation. However, the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office has taken over the investigation.

