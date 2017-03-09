PD: Shelton man facing charges in deadly hit-and-run

Shelton police have made an arrested in a hit-and-run that happened in May, leaving a woman dead.

It happened the night of May 11, at the intersection of Howe Avenue and Hill Street.

The car hit 54-year-old Teresa Glossy, of Shelton, and then fled south on Howe Avenue. Glossy was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she died.

Police determined the Ford Taurus was being driven by 25-year-old William Donofrio, of Shelton.

He was arrested on March 9 and charged with evading responsibility, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian.

He is expected to appear in court on March 17.

