Person taken to Hartford Hospital after Middletown crash

Part of Saybrook Road was closed Thursday night because of a crash in the area.

A car crashed into a pole near 749 Saybrook Rd. on Thursday night.

The fire chief said two people were in the car at the time of the crash, and one was taken to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR.

No further details were immediately available.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

