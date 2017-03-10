Bitter cold expected for weekend, snowstorm possible for next week

Connecticut residents will have to endure bitter cold temperatures this weekend after snow fell on Friday and ahead of another potential snowstorm next week.

Bitterly cold air arrived on Friday night as temperatures were in the 20s as of 5 p.m.

"This blast of arctic cold will rival the bitterly cold air that we had to deal with last weekend," Channel 3 Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that a Severe Cold Weather Protocol would be effect from Friday at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Monday.

DePrest said wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day on Saturday. Wind gusts of 40 mph were possible on Saturday.

"Temperatures will drop into the single digits and lower teens Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below once again," DePrest said.

People venturing outside on Saturday including for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford were urged to "bundle up."

"The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford begins at 11 a.m. At that time, the temperature in Hartford will be about 22 degrees with a forecast wind chill of 5 degrees," DePrest said.

Snow fell throughout the state on Friday and affected the morning commutes of Connecticut drivers. School closings and parking bans were put in place ahead of the storm. The list can be seen here.

The roads were pre-treated by the Department of Transportation. That, combined with previously warm temperatures, kept the roads clear for the most part on Friday morning.

The snow ended around noon time, but not before 5 inches of snow fell in Newtown and Higganum.

