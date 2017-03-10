Snow comes down along I-84 in Waterbury

Snow began falling in Waterbury along Interstate 84 early Friday morning.

Temperatures have been dropping since the early morning hours; however, they'll stay in the mid-30s for most of the day until a blast of bitter cold air arrives by Friday night.

Snow flakes were spotted coming down around 2:30 a.m. It was steady and light at that time.

The snow is expected to continue at least until noon.

School districts, including Waterbury, along with college campuses, have announced closures. See the list here.

