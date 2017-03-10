Snow causes visibility issues on the roads

Snow in Middletown around 6 a.m. (WFSB photo)

Snow affected the morning commute as a system worked through the state on Friday.

Steady snow pounded the entire state and it began before sunrise.

Though the roads were reportedly passable, it was the visibility that quickly became the issue for drivers. Moderately-falling snow made it hard to see.

Visibility in places like Groton was down to about a quarter of a mile. In Danbury, it was half a mile.

The Early Warning Weather tracker reported snow sticking to grassy surfaces all morning long.

"Typical new England," said Edward Allen, who works in Middletown.

For the most part, however, the roads were simply cold and damp.

Some however, did grow slushy and slick.

"I just came back up from Florida [and] people are asking me 'why did you come back?'" said Steven Reitman of Middletown.

Reitman said he uses a cane for stability, so the wet sidewalks were enough to make his day tougher.

"I have to watch how I put it down, so I look down more than I look up," he said.

Temperatures have been hovering in the low 30s.

Many of the state's highways have been pre-treated by the Department of Transportation.

That's what the white streaks are on the highways.

The DOT advised drivers to take it slow.

For real-time updates on traffic conditions, check the WFSB traffic map here.

As for Reitman and Allen, they said they hope Friday's storm was winter's last gasp and not a sign of the season trying to catch up for lost time.

"[It] doesn’t set me back at all, just reminds me of where I'm at," Allen said. "I'll take this over anything else though.”

Once the snow wraps up, the state will have to deal with some bitterly cold temperatures.

On Tuesday, there could be another snow storm in the works.

