Candle possible cause for house fire in Granby

A candle is believed to be the cause of a house fire in Granby on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home at 10 Rickwood Ln. around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing "heavy smoke" coming from the home.

East Hartland, East Granby, Southwick MA, Simsbury, and the Air National Guard departments were called to the scene to help in the fight the fire. The mutual aid was needed due to the size of the Granby Fire Department.

The two people inside the home were able to evacuate. No injuries of residents or firefighters were reported to authorities.

The fire was contained to one bedroom, according to authorities.

Though Rickwood Lane is a dead end, dispatchers said the street was closed.

Investigators are still looking into a cause.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.