Snow plow, tractor trailer crash closes road in Salisbury

The fuel tank rupture sprayed diesel fuel along the rural road. (Lakeville Hose Fire Department)

The empty tractor trailer jackknifed after officials said it apparently side-swiped the town plow truck. (Lakeville Hose Fire Department)

A snow plow and a tractor trailer were involved in a crash in Salisbury on Friday morning. (WFSB)

The two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 44 around 8:15 a.m. The empty tractor trailer jackknifed after officials said it apparently side-swiped the town plow truck.

#cttraffic Route 44 in Salisbury closed between Taconic Rd and Cobble Rd for TT accident. No injuries. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 10, 2017

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called because a gas tank was said to be leaking. The fuel tank rupture sprayed diesel fuel along the rural road.

There were no serious injuries reported in the crash.

"The Salisbury Highway truck was traveling to its route to plow its road and we believe with the evidence we have at the scene the dry bulk truck had crossed over the yellow line and collided with the plow truck," Lakeville Hose Fire Chief Jason Wilson said.

Route 44 was closed between Taconic and Cobble Roads until 2:30 p.m.

#cttraffic Route 44 in Salisbury is now open — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 10, 2017

The crash remains under investigation.

