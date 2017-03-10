WATCH: Little boy learns he's getting a new heart

Ari Schultz, 5, reacts to news that he's getting a new heart. (YouTube)

It's a story that's generating more than just buzz online. It's generating all the feels.

Ari Schultz, 5, is getting a new heart.

And his reaction to the news is bringing the internet to tears.

The Massachusetts boy's story began while he was still in the womb.

Ari was diagnosed with critical aortic stenosis during an ultrasound when his mother was only 18 weeks pregnant with him.

"This meant if we didn’t intervene before he was born, he would have only a two chamber heart," his parents wrote on a website dedicated to Ari's struggle. "We did, indeed, intervene, first at 20 weeks of gestation, setting us on a wild and unexpected path."

Over the five years of his young life, he's been living a life both inside and outside of the hospital, according to his parents.

His parents cataloged Ari's medical struggles on a website they call "Echo of Hope."

He was the first person ever to undergo two successful heart surgeries before he was born, they said.

Most recently, however, he's been having to live at the Boston Children's Hospital because of congestive heart failure.

He's been waiting for a "status 1a" heart transplant.

After 211 days, a call came for Ari.

His parents broke the good news to him last week.

"So I can go home tomorrow?" Ari asked, holding back tears.

They uploaded his reaction to their YouTube Channel.

Mobile users can see the video here.

"We are forever thankful for the donor and donor families sacrifice, and will think about them every day for the rest of our lives," his parents wrote on their YouTube page.

On their site, his parents said Ari's heart began beating on its own on March 3.

However, they said the boy still has challenges, albeit anticipated challenges, to get through.

He remains on a breathing tube and they expect him to remain in the hospital for another one to three months.

"Expectations don’t really matter though," his parents wrote. "We’re day to day."

Anyone looking to donate to Ari's medical fund can do so at this GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.