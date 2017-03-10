PD: Suspicious man approaches Windsor High School student

Police are investigating after a suspicious man in van approached a Windsor High School student earlier this week.

The incident happened near the intersection of Plymouth Street and Tobey Avenue on Tuesday morning. The neighborhood is south of Park Avenue, which is near two Windsor schools.

According to police, the man asked the student if they wanted to a ride to school around 8:15 a.m. However, the student "did not engage with the man and went safely to school," police said. The incident was immediately reported to the school's resource officer.

Police said the man in question was between 30 to 40 years old and "heavy set," bald and with a light brown beard. He was driving a white van with no markings, according to police.

Parents told Eyewitness News they received an email, text and voice message from the schools. Windsor Public Schools asked families "to exercise additional caution."

Parents said these days many kids know not accept rides, but it only takes that one time.

"You know how they say certain things happen in certain neighborhoods, this didn't seem like that type of neighborhood," Windsor parent Kimberly Carmichael said. "I've been here 15 years and this is the first time I have heard of something like that."

Police said they have been in that area since Thursday. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 860-688-5273.

