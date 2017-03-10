PD: Hamden woman stabs husband with knife

Sheila Gilbert-King was arrested after police said she stabbed her husband with a knife at their home early Friday morning. (Hamden Police Department)

A Hamden woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her husband with a knife at their home early Friday morning.

Police charged 30-year-old Sheila Gilbert-King with first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The arrest of Gilbert-King comes after officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute on Newhall Street around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Travis King at the front door, who collapsed shortly after their arrival.

Travis King was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with what police called "a puncture wound in the chest." His condition was not released by police.

A short time later, police found Gilbert-King hiding in the basement where she was arrested. The couple's small child was in the home, but police said the child was asleep during the incident.

Gilbert-King will be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on March 13.

