Connecticut, other states look to stop child marriages

Connecticut is the latest state to consider legislation prohibiting a marriage license from being issued to anyone under 18.

While the state's legal age to marry is already 18, the law allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry so long as they have parental consent. Children aged 15 and younger can also marry if they obtain approval from a parent and probate court judge.

Human rights activists say such exceptions have led to forced and arranged child marriages.

Connecticut's Judiciary Committee held off Friday from voting on a bill that's similar to ones being considered this year in several other states, including New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Texas and Missouri.

The New Jersey-based Unchained At Last is working to raise awareness about what it calls a human rights abuse.

