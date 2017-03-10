$5 parking available for Yard Goats' games

Map of the lots that will have $5 parking for Yard Goat's games.(Yard Goats)

The Yard Goats minor league team is planning for packed games and making parking fan friendly in Hartford this season.

The team partnered with six select lots and garages for $5 parking. The following lots will be $5 during the games:

Market Street (300 Market Street)

Morgan Street (1000 Main Street)

MAT Garage (55 Chapel Street South)

58 Chapel Street North.

San Juan lot at 480 Ann Uccello Street

1212 Main Street.

“We made a promise to our fans that we would have $5 parking at Yard Goats games. We thank our partners LAZ Parking and Hartford Parking Authority for making this possible and allowing our fans easy access to Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Hartford Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said in a statement on Friday.

There will be new CTfastrak service throughout the greater Hartford area to within two blocks of Dunkin’ Donuts Park and with easy access to Interstate 91 and 84. Parking will be free at CTfastrak stations in New Britain, Newington and West Hartford. There will be "frequent service before and after each home game," according to the Yard Goats.

“LAZ is thrilled to bring first-in-class customer service to Hartford’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Our team will provide Yard Goat fans with a safe, secure and affordable parking experience,” Alan Lazowski, LAZ Parking Chairman & CEO, said in a statement on Friday. “We look forward to our partnership and are confident it will enhance the fan experience and bring strong economic activity and vitality to downtown Hartford.”

The ballpark even has a hundred bike racks.

Opening day for the Yard Goats, which is the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, is April 13.

For more information on parking for the Yard Goats season, click here.

