Man sentenced for New Haven teen's murder

Lamont Edwards was sentenced to what amounts to a 85-year sentence. (WFSB)

The man who shot and killed a 15-year-old football star in New Haven was sentenced to what amounts to a life sentence on Friday.

Friday was an emotional day for the family of Jacob Craggett, who was shot and killed in a car with his brother in August 2014.

“Lamont Edwards put five bullets in my oldest son and Jacob was just trying to help,” Jacob’s mother Lisa Craggett said. “Who shoots a 15-year-old in the back?"

Lamont "Duce" Edwards, 37, was convicted in the shooting death of Jacob Craggett. Police said Edwards also shot Lisa’s oldest son, 23-year-old Joshua. Jacob Craggett was in the car with him and ran to his brother's side when Edwards fired two more shots.

Jacob Craggett, who was a sophomore and football player at Hillhouse High School, died a short time later.

Lisa Craggett said during court that she will never understand what compelled Edwards to kill one of her sons.

“I'm living in hell and I'll be living in hell for the rest of my life,” Lisa Craggett said. “No one can imagine what I'm going through.”

Following her testimony, Edwards was sentenced by Judge Brian Fischer what amounted to an 85-year sentence.

“There's only one positive to come out of this senseless tragedy,” Fischer said. “That positive is that you'll never, ever, be able to roam the streets of this city again.”

Edwards was silent and emotionless throughout the sentencing. Now that justice was served, the Craggett family said they will try to heal.

“I'm going to forgive this man eventually. I'm a work in process with the Lord,” Lisa Craggett said. “I'm going to forgive him for me.”

Afterwards, Eyewitness News asked Lisa Craggett how she felt, she says this sentence is one that she can live with.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.