U.S. Attorney General for CT resigns after Sessions announcement

Connecticut's U.S. Attorney General Deirdre Daly stepped down on Friday along with 45 other chief federal prosecutors appointed by President Barack Obama.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement on Friday. It is routine for a new president to appoint his own U.S. attorneys.

Daly said her resignation was effective immediately.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Connecticut’s United States Attorney. In fact, it has been a gift of a lifetime. I am extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of the men and women of this office during my tenure. I applaud their tireless work holding our most violent offenders accountable, protecting our children and our environment, standing up for our most vulnerable victims, and not hesitating to stand up to the powerful. Together, we also built bridges and trust with communities. I hope all of this work continues to thrive," Daly said in a statement on Friday night.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Gustafson will be the Acting U.S. Attorney. That office is in charge of "enforcing federal criminal laws in Connecticut and representing the federal government in civil litigation."

"The people of Connecticut will be in excellent hands with Acting U.S. Attorney Mike Gustafson, and the more than 100 career employees of the office who dedicate themselves to always doing what is right and just," Daly said in a statement on Friday night.

