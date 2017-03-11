Bitter cold makes fighting house fire difficult for Somers firefighters

Firefighters in Somers remain at the scene of a morning house fire.

Crews were called to a home on Colton Road just before 7:30 a.m. after reports of the home being on fire.

Upon arrival the first crew found smoke and flames coming from the building.

The homeowner, who was in the home at the time, said she went downstairs this morning because she thought she heard water running. That's when she found smoke coming through her floors, thinking it was an issue with her pellet stove she quickly checked that but found it running fine. That's when she walked into the kitchen to find flames coming from the eves of the house.

She was able to quickly grab her cat and safely escape the home.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache said this was the second fire for his department in the last 12 hours.

When crews arrived at the Colton Road home they attempted to make entry to the home, but had to retreat to attack it from outside.

While no one was injured, firefighters found themselves battling not only the flames but also the elements. Chief Roache said both the wind and cold temperatures cause problems, blowing the flames and freezing up hose lines.

Mutual aid was requested from surrounding towns to assist the Somers firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. The homeowner told Eyewitness News she had just recently spent about $10,000 to renovate the home.

