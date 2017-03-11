Crowds brave bitter cold to see St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford

The Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade kicked off on Saturday morning. Despite these bitter cold temperatures and wind chill, thousands of people were expected to line the parade route.

The Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade started at 11 a.m. by the State Capitol and wrapped up by the Memorial Arch around 12:30 p.m.

But, some bands did not march because it's far too cold. These bitter temperatures made it hard to play some of the instruments.

"Just a little too worried about kids getting hurt,” Dr. David Kayser, who is director of bands at the New Britain High School, said.

Kayser said because of these bitter cold temperatures and wind chill, the school's marching band had to pull the plug on performing at the Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"We know when it's too cold because our fingers begin to freeze,” New Britain High School Senior and band member Jack said. “We're not able to play. We know our brass instruments won't be at their best, which is a large part of the sound that we have in the band."

The organizers of the Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade said a number of different groups attended the event. In its 46th year, the event was expected to draw in thousands of spectators. It is unclear the final total of spectators.

"It's a very large parade there's lots of different marchers and different groups,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “And I still think it's going to be an exciting day a busy day."

In the past, Hartford Police Department said they've only postponed the event for one reason, heavy snow.

Dozens of restaurants planned this day for months, groups have ordered trucks for their floats. Some marching bands could not reschedule because they're booked for other St. Patrick's Day parades and festivities next weekend.

"There's a cost factor involved to move the parade one weekend ahead like a lot of people don't realize it's not just let’s not just show up next weekend,” Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. “We are really impacting a lot of people negatively to move it ahead."

New Haven's parade is in the same boat as Hartford, and is expected to go on "no matter the weather" on Sunday. Spectators are urged to dress appropriately for the bitter cold. The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

