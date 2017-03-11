Adams has 23, UConn knocks off Houston 74-63 in AAC quarters

Jalen Adams scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half to lead sixth-seeded UConn over No. 3 Houston 74-63 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Rodney Purvis added 18 points, while freshmen Christian Vital and Vance Jackson each had 12 for the Huskies (16-16), who have won two straight after limping into the postseason with four losses. The Huskies lost to Houston twice in the regular season and were 0-6 against the top-three teams in the conference.

Rob Gray Jr. scored 25 points for the Cougars (21-10), Galen Robinson Jr. added 17 and Damyean Dotson 15.

The Cougars cut the deficit to two several times in the second half, but after Davis made it 44-42 with 13:14, they would not get any closer. Adams started a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer that opened the game back up for the Huskies, who shot 63 percent (12 for 19) in the half.

Scene at the end of the game. Huskies are moving on! pic.twitter.com/pHFWwA2uq0 — UConn Men's Hoops (@UConnMBB) March 11, 2017

