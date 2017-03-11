Veteran assistant attorney general named solicitor general

Attorney General George Jepsen announced Jane Rosenberg has been named Connecticut's new solicitor general. (WFSB file photo)

A veteran assistant attorney general has been named Connecticut's new solicitor general.

Attorney General George Jepsen announced that Jane Rosenberg will take on the new job. She'll be responsible for overseeing the office's appellate casework and issuing formal opinions.

Rosenberg has also been promoted to serve as an associate attorney general.

Rosenberg replaces Gregory D'Auria, who was the state's first solicitor general. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy last month nominated D'Auria to serve as an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Rosenberg is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She lives in Glastonbury.

