Subzero temperatures experienced in several CT towns

Winds could be what caused this tree branch to snap on Saturday. (WFSB) Winds could be what caused this tree branch to snap on Saturday. (WFSB)
A tree branch fell on a home in Somers. (WFSB) A tree branch fell on a home in Somers. (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The bitter cold crept back into Connecticut and brought wind-chills that went sub-zero in some municipalities.

Wind chills will keep temperatures near zero and highs for Saturday were only expected to reach in the high 20s, according to Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Snow showers were possible on Saturday afternoon and few towns could see a coating of snow on Saturday.

“A weak disturbance may capture a little Great Lakes moisture and produce a few snow showers between noon and sunset,” Cameron said.

Winds were causing downed tree branches and power lines throughout the state. 

Sunday is expected to be "nice looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies," but Cameron said "temperatures will remain well below normal."

"Afternoon highs will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. It won’t be as windy as Saturday, but there will still be a very cold breeze,” Cameron said.

Temperatures could dip into the single digits and teens on Sunday. 

