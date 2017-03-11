Subzero temperatures experienced in several CT towns

Winds could be what caused this tree branch to snap on Saturday. (WFSB)

The bitter cold crept back into Connecticut and brought wind-chills that went sub-zero in some municipalities.

Wind chills will keep temperatures near zero and highs for Saturday were only expected to reach in the high 20s, according to Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Snow showers were possible on Saturday afternoon and few towns could see a coating of snow on Saturday.

“A weak disturbance may capture a little Great Lakes moisture and produce a few snow showers between noon and sunset,” Cameron said.

Winds were causing downed tree branches and power lines throughout the state.

SOMERS CT: #SomersFire is operating two weather related incidents 1st: Olde Salem Dr for a large tree on house. 2nd: Scully Rd tree & wires. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) March 11, 2017

Barlow Cemetery closed on the area of the Eastford town line. Live power line down in the area. Avoid the area. — Bungay Fire (@bungayfire) March 11, 2017

Sunday is expected to be "nice looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies," but Cameron said "temperatures will remain well below normal."

"Afternoon highs will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. It won’t be as windy as Saturday, but there will still be a very cold breeze,” Cameron said.

Temperatures could dip into the single digits and teens on Sunday.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.