Blizzard Watches for some; nor'easter bearing down by Tuesday morning

A Blizzard Watch is in effect for a late Monday and all day Tuesday as a nor’easter could bring upwards of 12 inches of snow to some parts of the state with high wind.

The winter season is back in full force, bringing bitterly cold temperatures leading up to a hefty nor’easter due to enter the state late Monday; the national Weather Service has already issued a Blizzard Watch for southern Fairfield, southern New Haven, all of Middlesex, and and all New London counties, said meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Cameron is tracking the storm in two varying, but trusted models. One model run from earlier today suggested a band of rain and snow into eastern Connecticut, whereas now the all of the model runs are suggesting the air will be cold enough for snow during the entire storm.

Cameron said that the European model is forecasting a track farther east than it did before, suggesting less snow fall.

Wind will also revisit the state, causing blustery conditions and lower visibility.

