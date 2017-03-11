Bowling in Milford for a good cause

Participants at the AMF/Bowlmore Lanes struck out for a good cause in Milford on Saturday afternoon.

Numerous lawmakers, organizers, even Eyewitness News reporters Matt McFarland and Roger Susanin made appearances at the lanes for BH Care’s Bowl-2-Benefit against domestic violence.

The charitable event raised over $80,000 last year for families in need of free emergency safe shelter, 24-hour crisis services, counseling, court advocacy, support and other crucial services.

"It’s an extraordinary effort that they make,” said Representative Rosa DeLauro. “They provide 6,000 people every year with services; for the victim, plus children and it's free of charge."

