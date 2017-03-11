PD: Woman attacked boyfriend with a samurai sword

New London police arrested a woman who they say told police she stabbed her boyfriend with a decorative Samurai-type sword.

The incident took place at 11:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

Police arrested 52-year-old, New London resident Juanita Bentley after police learned she cut her boyfriend in the back and arms because he “wasn’t leaving the apartment fast enough” after an argument.

Police said the boyfriend called 9-1-1 from a nearby apartment. He was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police charged Bentley with assault, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace. She is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.