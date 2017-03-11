Residents, two and four-legged, brace for chilly weekend weather

Keeping your four-legged friends warm in the cold temperatures is just as important! (WFSB)

Residents in Connecticut are bracing for another round of severe winter weather, this weekend and come Tuesday.

With wicked wind, temperatures in the teens, and another nor’easter looming in the forecast, summer seems like a long way off, but not to Middletown resident, Pat Murphy.

"Tired of the cold, wanted it to be summer, so I just wore shorts and a tank top all day,” said Murphy, laughing.

Clothing that exposes skin is not the type of attire that Hartford Hospital Emergency Room Dr. Michelle Petrucelli would recommend as ideal in these current weather conditions.

"If you are outside shivering, that means you're not dressed appropriately,” said Dr. Petrucelli. “You're not covered and you should be inside."

Dr. Petrucelli says layers are a must.

"Wear mittens which are better than gloves, hats, earmuffs if necessary, wool socks. There's wearable wool, there's all those things are very helpful in trying to keep you warm during this time, but again layers are your best friend."

However, people are not the only ones that could end up in an Emergency Room after exposure to frigid temperatures for too long.

"If it's too cold for you to be outside, it's too cold for your dog to be outside," said Emergency Room Veterinarian at Pieper Memorial Animal Hospital, located in Middletown.

Urbonas told Eyewitness News that there have been numerous cases of animals with frostbite this season.

"It certainly is dangerous, particularly for the dogs that aren't used to being outside."

Urbonas recommends that pet owners outfit their dogs, but even apply petroleum jelly or other specialty oils to the dog’s paw pads to protect them.

Secondly, Urbonas recommends cleaning your dog’s paw pads thoroughly to rid them of salt and sand which could build up and cause infection.

"Best case scenario, you go outside, take them out then, bring them back in and you both hunker down until it gets a bit warmer out,” said Urbonas.

For larger animals, like horses, cow, donkeys, Urbonas urges owners to provide shelter, and always keep fresh, not frozen water nearby.

