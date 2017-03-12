New Zika public awareness campaign targets spring breakers

The state of Connecticut is running a new Zika public awareness campaign targeting springtime travelers.

Television and radio ads in both English and Spanish will run statewide through the end of March. The spots focus on college students on spring break and other travelers heading to the Caribbean and other areas where the virus has been actively transmitted.

The ads warn people about the risk of contracting the mosquito-borne virus, which has been blamed for causing birth defects.

Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says every case of Zika in Connecticut so far has been travel-related.

As of this week, 111 Connecticut patients, including six pregnant women, have tested positive for the virus.

An additional 52 patients have tested positive for a related class of viruses.

