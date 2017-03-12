Blizzard Eugene heading our way for Tuesday

Blizzard Eugene is expected to batter Connecticut with as much as 20 inches of snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service has upgraded winter storm warnings to a blizzard warning for the southern part of Connecticut.

Heavy snow is expected to begin late Monday night and continue through Tuesday. Snow may mix with or change to sleet and rain across southern and eastern coastal areas late Tuesday morning and into Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall rates are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches per hour and could amount to 10 to 20 inches across the state. Some areas could see more snow locally.

Wind speed is expected to be from 25 to 35 miles per hour and will make travel dangerous due to whiteout conditions. Power outages are possible.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility are likely. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded stay with your vehicle.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest has named this storm ahead of Tuesday, Blizzard Eugene.

DePrest is focused on a snowstorm that could bring a foot or more of snow to the state on Tuesday. Channel 3 meteorologists have been watching this storm for several days, as it will move into Connecticut on Tuesday morning between the hours of 5 a.m. lasting to 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said snow should begin falling by sunrise on Tuesday with accumulations upwards to 10 to 20 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most of Connecticut and maintain the blizzard watch for the shoreline. These alerts are in effect starting late Monday, and lasting all day Tuesday.

The snow will quickly become heavy with 2 to 4 inch per hour snowfall rates possible at times through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow will taper off Tuesday night.

Two others concerns are wind and minor coastal flooding. Wind could gust 35 mph., reducing visibility and heavier snow. Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide cycles on Tuesday, especially west of New Haven.

The sun comes out by Wednesday afternoon, but it will remain windy and cold with highs in the 30s. It will quiet down for later in the week. Thursday will be partly sunny and breezy, with temperatures in the 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny, and a bit milder.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.