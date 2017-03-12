Spectators to come out for New Haven parade, despite cold

Set up starts early for the parade on Sunday (WFSB)

Hundreds of people are expected to brave the cold temperatures to check out the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday afternoon.

The parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Chapel Street at Sherman Avenue, and will end at Orange Street a few hours later.

The annual New Haven parade is a tradition that dates back to the mid-1800s, and has grown since then.

There will be several road closures throughout the day, starting at 6 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m., but organizers of the event say those streets usually re-open after the parade passes.

To make sure spectators are prepared for the frigid temperatures, emergency room Dr. Michelle Petrucelli, of Hartford Hospital, said layers are a must when heading out.

"Wear mittens, which are better than gloves, hats, earmuffs if necessary, wool socks, there's wearable wool, there's all those things are very helpful in trying to keep you warm during this time,” Petrucelli said.

There are a number of participants who are marching in the parade, including city officials, different bands, and local police and fire departments.

Hundreds of people attended Hartford’s parade on Sunday, despite the frigid weather.

In the past, Hartford Police Department said they've only postponed the event for one reason, heavy snow.

Dozens of restaurants planned this day for months, groups have ordered trucks for their floats. Some marching bands could not reschedule because they're booked for other St. Patrick's Day parades and festivities next weekend.

"There's a cost factor involved to move the parade one weekend ahead like a lot of people don't realize it's not just let’s not just show up next weekend,” Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. “We are really impacting a lot of people negatively to move it ahead."

