PD: Windham man was last seen earlier this month

Police in Windham are looking for a man who was reported missing by his family last week.

David Manley, 51, was reported missing on March 7. He was last seen on March 3, police said, when he left his Jordan Road home in Windham to pick up a friend in Montville.

Manley is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has a limp and walks with a cane.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, possibly jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-465-5400.

