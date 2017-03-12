Peter Pan cancels travel ahead of Tuesday’s storm

Peter Pan bus service issued an alert in advance of an impending storm on Tuesday to cancel numerous bus lines.

The cancellations are in effect for Tuesday and will affect New York to Boston travel, as well as stops at stations en route to major cities.

Boston-New York

New York-Boston

Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,

Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton

New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

