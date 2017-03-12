Peter Pan cancels travel ahead of Tuesday’s storm - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Peter Pan cancels travel ahead of Tuesday’s storm

Peter Pan Bus Peter Pan Bus
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Peter Pan bus service issued an alert in advance of an impending storm on Tuesday to cancel numerous bus lines.

The cancellations are in effect for Tuesday and will affect New York to Boston travel, as well as stops at stations en route to major cities.

  • Boston-New York
  • New York-Boston
  • Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
  • Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
  • Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
  • New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

For more information, visit their website, here.

