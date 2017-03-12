Family mourns loss of nephew at vigil in Hartford

The family of a Hartford man, who was shot and killed, gathers to mourn his passing. (WFSB).

The family of a 26-year-old Hartford man gathered near the scene when he was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon for a vigil.

Hartford man, Stephen Payne was gunned down on Wednesday evening on Allen Green Way.

"It's very frustrating,” described the Payne’s aunt, Rose Payne-Greene to Eyewitness News. “To the point where you can't even sleep at night, you can't sleep at night."

Investigators believe several shots were fired inside and outside the Nelton Court Public Apartment Complex, hitting Payne in the torso.

“We're holding on, we are holding on to our faith and hopefully, someone will come forth on who did this to my nephew," said Payne.

Family and supporters in Mother’s United Against Violence came to Nelton Court to mourn the loss of life in the city.

“We might have our differences because that is what life is all about,” said organizer, Reverend Henry Brown.

“People have differences, but at the end of the day, we are out here for the same cause, we are out here because a young man was murdered and we are here, looking for justice for him," said Brown.

Payne’s family told Eyewitness News that they are encouraging anyone with information on who is responsible for Payne’s murder to come forward.

"We are supposed to be together in the community as family, as a village. if you can't stand up with and for your neighbors there's a problem in this city," said Payne’s uncle, Deacon Earl Greene.

As the investigation continues, the family says they are hoping for peace.

“It would bring some closure and he can be off the streets," said Payne-Greene.

