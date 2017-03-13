AAA, Red Cross stress preparedness as storm approaches

Experts provide tips on getting ready for driving in the snow (WFSB)

As Blizzard Eugene inched closer to Connecticut every minute, residents were advised on Monday to prepare their vehicles for a potential monster snow storm.

Towns and cities across Connecticut were gearing up for the winter weather by pre-treating roads on Monday.

It does not take an expert to know that residents are going to need a shovel and ice scraper, but experts have some helpful tips that can help ease the burden of a big storm.

"They are going to say let me run to the food store and run to the gym," Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA, said. "Then once this storm comes, we know that it’s going to come quickly and people are going to be racing around trying to beat it.”

The Red Cross urged people to heed storm warnings. Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been posted in the state for Tuesday.

"Our main concern for [Tuesday] is people actually trying to beat the snow," Parmenter said in a statement on Monday. "The best part about this storm is that we know that it's coming. We really want to encourage people to prepare [Monday] for [Tuesday]. You really don't want to be out racing around trying to beat the storm, so that's really a concern for us."

According to Ready.gov, people should pack a three-day supply of food and water as well as keep extra coats, gloves, boots and blankets. Drivers should also prepare the car itself.

"That means to have fully inflated tires to make sure that your battery is good to go, make sure your headlights are clean," Parmenter said.

If people have to head out during the blizzard, both AAA and the American Red Cross suggest packing an emergency survival kit with blankets, medicine and a flashlight along with the shovel and scraper in case you get stranded.

“As always, we want to remind people of the importance of being prepared in advance of a winter storm,” said Stefanie Arcangelo, chief communications Officer, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island region. “Significant snow accumulation and high winds are expected throughout the state. We just want to remind everyone to prepare and be safe."

Both the AAA and the Red Cross warned people to make sure they have a fully charged cell phone along with its charger.

If you have to get behind the wheel, AAA said drivers should drive slowly, increase the distance between them and driver ahead. It advised avoiding cruise control and minimizing distractions.

AAA suggests that if drivers get stuck in the snow, they should prepare themselves to stay in the vehicle.

Ready.gov also recommends not using a generator inside enclosed areas and having a first aid kit handy.

