Storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow on Tuesday

Blizzard Eugene is on its way.

A blizzard warning goes into effect late Monday night for most of the state expect for the southeast coast. It lasts through early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the rest of the state during that time frame.

Between 16 and 24 inches of snow is forecasted for most of the state over roughly a 12 hour period.

Parking bans and school closures were announced as early as Monday morning. A number of services also issued cancellations. See the full list here.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced on Monday that a travel ban will go into effect at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. It will remain in effect until further notice.

The storm track is important when it comes to how much snow it'll dump on the state.

As of Monday's forecast, they said Connecticut could see a good amount.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snow will quickly become heavy in the morning, and will fall at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour for a good part of the day.

Track the storm with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Snow will likely mix with sleet and rain in Southeastern Connecticut by early afternoon and this will cut down on snowfall totals, which we’ll talk about in the moment," DePrest said.

The peak of the heavy snow is expected to be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In regard to the 16 to 24 inches of snow that's predicted, there could be higher amounts in areas where the bands of higher snow rates concentrate.

In New London County, however, some possible mixed precipitation around 4 p.m. may keep the totals between 8 and 14 inches.

The other issue will be the strong wind that will gust to 40 and 60 mph, possibly even higher.

"This will cause white out conditions at times, and considerable blowing and drifting. Scattered power outages are a likely as well," DePrest said.

The storm should wrap up around dusk.

There will be a lot of cleaning up to do on Wednesday, but DePrest said the weather should cooperate.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

WFSB's weather team named the storm Eugene after Connecticut native Eugene Robinson.

Robinson was born in Hartford and played football in the NFL for 16 years.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.