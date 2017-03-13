Travel affected ahead of Blizzard Eugene

The upcoming blizzard has already canceled or delayed flights coming in and out of Bradley International Airport.

Airlines at Bradley International Airport had already canceled and delayed several flights for Tuesday. As of 12 p.m., there were 48 departures canceled and 38 arrivals were canceled on Tuesday.

"Bradley Airport is monitoring the latest snow event and continuing its snow removal preparations, which includes readying snow removal equipment and supplies, as well as ensuring the appropriate snow removal staffing is in place. Due to the proposed magnitude of this storm we expect to see significant flight cancellations tomorrow, but we are continuing to work with our airline partners as they refine their flight schedules. We will be issuing updates to the media throughout the storm," Bradley Airport said in a statement on Monday.

For Monday, there was five arrivals delayed and 19 canceled on Monday while two departures were delayed and two were canceled.

"We got news of the storm so we changed it and it was fine. They were OK with it. They didn't extra charge," Judith Hartley, who was traveling to West Palm Beach a day earlier because of Blizzard Eugene, said.

If there is an available flight, many airlines will allow you to switch. Wayne Garber tried to do just that because he had a business meeting in Orlando, Fla.

"Me and my coworkers have been researching available flights today. Problem is the whole time calling any airline is one and half hours," Garber said.

Instead of being on the phone for that long, Garber said he decided to go to the airport

“I figured I’d take an Uber and come down to the airport and find out if there is a flight. Nothing! And there won’t be anything until Wednesday,” Garber said.

Blizzard Eugene has caused Amtrak to operate a modified schedule in the Northeast region on Tuesday.

"Passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and make any necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com or our mobile apps to check their train status," Amtrak said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone taking Amtrak on Tuesday should "allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful with possible slippery conditions in stations, on platforms and in the doorways of trains."

"Amtrak's top priority is the safety of our passengers, employees and the traveling public. Amtrak engineering, operations and mechanical crews are actively monitoring the latest forecasts to ensure safe and efficient operation of the railroad, with preparations such as personnel and equipment positioning to quickly respond to potential problems and to resolve issues," Amtrak said in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday, there will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston, according to Amtrak.

Due to the impending weather conditions, Springfield-based Peter Pan has already issued cancellations in effect for Tuesday.

All services on these routes will be canceled:

Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham

Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham

Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,

Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield

Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford

