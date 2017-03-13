East Hampton man charged in weekend hit-and-run crash

Alex Banning was arrested after police said hit another man with his pickup truck and fled the crash scene in East Hampton over the weekend. (East Hampton Police Department)

A 24-year-old man was arrested after police said hit another man with his pickup truck and fled the crash scene in East Hampton over the weekend.

The hit-and-run crash was reported on Coughlin Road around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. When heading to the crash scene, officers learned that the suspect, who was later identified as East Hampton resident Alex Banning, fled the scene in a white and black Chevrolet pickup truck.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the people at home on Coughlin Road had been threatened by Banning. Police said the 30-year-old man "had been assaulted and then run over by the suspect in his vehicle."

The unidentified victim was taken to Middlesex Medical Center in Marlborough "for treatment of his injuries." Police did not release the condition on Monday.

Police located Banning and his pickup truck a short time later in a parking lot on High Street in East Hampton.

Banning was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous instrument, second-degree threatening, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, two counts of evading responsibility, misuse of marker plates, failure to carry minimum insurance, operating under suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Banning was held on a $50,000 bond. He will appear in Middletown Superior Court on Monday.

