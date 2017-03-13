Gov.: Travel ban to begin on Tuesday morning

More than 800 plow trucks are ready for Blizzard Eugene on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A travel will be in place for the state of Connecticut starting on Tuesday morning.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said there is a statewide travel ban starting at 5 a.m. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The governor said residents should stay home on Tuesday.

"State travel ban means that all state roads will be closed except for those whose services are absolutely essential for emergency purposes," Malloy said.

The governor said he will be activating the Connecticut Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. First and second nonessential state employees were advised to not report to work on Tuesday.

"Our state agencies and utility companies are in fact prepared to respond. I have declared a civil preparedness state of emergency and beginning at 5 a.m.," Malloy said. "I am also instituting a travel ban on the roads."

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said there are 634 plow trucks and 250 private plow operators on standby Monday, The state DOT has to cover more than 10,000 lane miles of roads while the cities and town are responsible

On Monday, crews were "pre-treating roadways with salt brine, which helps melt snow when it begins to fall." Drivers were advised to stay off the roads on Tuesday.

#CTDOT is prepared for tomorrow's snow storm. State maintenance crews are spending today pre-treating roadways → https://t.co/hPkU8sMFzp pic.twitter.com/PxZtCwS1mG — Gov. Dan Malloy ?? (@GovMalloyOffice) March 13, 2017

Malloy also stated that the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol will continue until Thursday at 8 a.m. The governor said the protocol allows Connecticut agencies to "coordinate services that will help the most vulnerable receive protection from the cold."

“Snowfall is expected to begin shortly before sunrise and will increase quickly, with peak blizzard conditions reached only several hours later. Everyone in Connecticut is urged to plan ahead – wherever you are at sunrise Tuesday morning, expect to remain there throughout the remainder of the storm and into the night. With snow coming down at rates in excess of three to four inches per hour at points and winds reaching as much at 60 miles per hour, white out conditions will severely limit visibility. Residents are urged to make safety a priority and to not make any attempt to travel," Malloy said.

There have been cancellations at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled on Monday ahead of the storm. Travelers were advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

The Department of Motor Vehicles canceled all road skills tests through Wednesday at noon. Anyone who need to reschedule is asked to call 800-842-8222.

Anyone needing a warm shelter on Monday night or Tuesday is asked to call 211.

The governor's office has also created a website to get the latest on the storm. To check it out, click here.

For the order by Malloy, click here.

