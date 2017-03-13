'Sub-station issue' causes power outages in Hamden, North Haven and New Haven

More than 4,500 customers were without power in three Connecticut cities for a brief period of time on Monday afternoon.

United Illuminating was reporting that there were 4,861 without power in Hamden, North Haven and New Haven around 1:30 p.m. To check the full list, click here.

The outage was believed to be caused by "a sub-station issue."

Large power outage from the East Side of #Hamden and into North Haven. @UnitedIllum responding for a sub-station issue. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) March 13, 2017

The power was restored in Hamden around 1:45 p.m.

@UnitedIllum reports power has been restored in #Hamden — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) March 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.