'Sub-station issue' causes power outages in Hamden, North Haven and New Haven

More than 4,500 customers were without power in three Connecticut cities for a brief period of time on Monday afternoon.

United Illuminating was reporting that there were 4,861 without power in Hamden, North Haven and New Haven around 1:30 p.m. To check the full list, click here. 

The outage was believed to be caused by "a sub-station issue." 

The power was restored in Hamden around 1:45 p.m. 

