Health officials warn of carbon monoxide dangers associated with storms

Blizzard Eugene will bear down on Connecticut in less than 24 hours.

Department of Public Health officials are taking that time to warn homeowners and others about the dangers of carbon monoxide.

Power outages are a distinct possibility due to the storm's predicted winds and heavy snow.

The DPH said it is very concerned about improper use when it comes to portable generators and other sources of heat. They could lead to CO poisoning.

When the power goes out, people often run the generators inside or close to the home. Some also like to use charcoal grills inside to keep warm.

Officials said generators should be at least 20 feet away from the house and never indoors in places like a porch, basement, garage or shed.

Grills should just never be used indoors.

