Travel ban for New Haven will go into effect Tuesday morning

City officials across the state have been preparing for the nearly two feet of snow that could fall on Tuesday.

A city-wide travel ban will be put into effect in New Haven at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, due to Blizzard Eugene.

"This wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. We thought by having a travel ban, folks would stay off the roads, with driving winds, up to 4 inches an hour, no visibility, its asking for a problem," said Rick Fontana, of New Haven Emergency Management.

New Haven schools are closed on Tuesday, and those parking lots will be open for residents to park in, as a parking ban will go into effect at midnight.

A blizzard warning goes into effect late Monday night for Fairfield, New Haven, northern Middlesex and northern New London counties. It lasts through early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the rest of the state during that time frame.

Between 16 and 24 inches of snow is forecasted for most of the state over roughly a 12 hour period.

More than 800 plow trucks will be ready for Blizzard Eugene.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said there will be 634 plow trucks and 250 private plow operators on standby Monday.

The state DOT has to cover more than 10,000 lane miles of roads while the cities and town are responsible for more than 35,000 lane miles of roads.

With the cars off the road, officials from New Haven Public Works says it will make it easier for their crews to clear the Elm City's 321 miles of road surfaces.

On Monday, crews took a delivery of 500 tons of salt and were already prepping.

"They're pre-treating, the brine is currently going on. We started that early this morning and the salt application will begin just prior to the snow coming down,” said Jeff Pescosolido, of New Haven Public Works.

As for the travel ban, while the city says it understands it can be an inconvenience.

"We're just trying to keep everyone safe. Those are drastic measures, we don't like to do this, but we don't want to take a chance,” Fontana said.

