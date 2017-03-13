School days are being impacted by Blizzard Eugene

Blizzard Eugene will close many, if not all schools on Tuesday, and possibly the day after.

While students may enjoy their snow days now, their summer vacations are being impacted.

In Bristol, this winter has already knocked summer vacation back by a few days and Blizzard Eugene is probably going to tack on a few extra days to the school year as well.

At the beginning of the year, according to the state, Bristol schools were slated to end on June 9.

Instead, classes have been extended to June 20 and Superintendent of Schools Ellen Solek says it could be longer.

“Our calendar has been extended as far as five or six days in a really heavy snow year,” Solek said.

Yvette Odom looks forward to snow days with her daughter.

“I enjoy them, my daughter loves playing in the snow, my son loves playing in the snow,” Odom said.

But those days are prolonging her time at Hubbell Middle School.

“I would prefer if they cut it from mid vacation, like April vacation,” Odom said.

With thousands of families being affected, Solek explained how the decisions to close schools are made. She said it all comes down to safety.

“High snow drifts or if the roads are clogged with snow, that's a consideration. We need to make sure that sidewalks are cleared and there's no ice, so students can walk to school safely,” Solek said.

Before making the call, Solek deploys crews to patrol the streets and sidewalks the day after the storm.

“It's quite an involved process between public works and our maintenance crew to get all that snow cleared,” Solek said.

The hilly terrain in Bristol also makes for difficult decisions.

“Conditions in the city vary because of the hills, so we absolutely take that into consideration,” Solek said.

Bristol schools are closed on Tuesday.

Solek said so far, this winter is on par with normal winters, as far as cancellations go.

