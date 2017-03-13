Tribes question casino concerns raised by Connecticut AG

The proposed third casino would be built in East Windsor (Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes)

The two federally recognized tribes that hope to build a casino in East Windsor are questioning some concerns Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is raising about legislation needed to pursue the project.

A spokesman for the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, Andrew Doba, says a letter released Monday by Jepsen does not address the actual legislation pending in the General Assembly.

Doba says the bill includes language that should "assuage concerns" about Connecticut potentially losing its share of slot machine revenues from the tribes' two existing casinos if they're allowed to build a third to compete with MGM Resorts International's casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Jepsen says the risks associated with authorizing the state's first casino on non-tribal reservation land "are not insubstantial and cannot be mitigated with confidence."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.