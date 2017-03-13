Two Catholic schools in Hamden are merging - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Two Catholic schools in Hamden are merging

Two Catholic schools in Hamden will soon become one.

The Archdiocese of Hartford announced that Saint Rita and Saint Stephen schools will merge in the upcoming school year.

The Archdiocese says the decision was made with the students long-term interest at heart.

