Storm wraps after dumping several inches of snow across CT

Blizzard Eugene is wrapping up, after bringing white-out snowy conditions, sleet, cold rain, flooding and wind on Tuesday.

A blizzard warning was issued for most of the state on Tuesday, but has since expired.

Gov. Dannel Malloy issued a travel ban starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, however it was lifted at 5 p.m.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, snowfall totals ranged from 2.5” in New London to 23” in Falls Village and East Torrington. Winds gusted to over 50 mph, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Snow, sleet and rain will change over to all snow tonight, and will then taper off to snow showers by midnight.

A wind advisory for coastal Connecticut expired at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"There was a gust to 53 mph in Bridgeport and 52 mph in Storrs. New London Ledge Light had a gust to 58 mph. We received an unofficial report of a 65 mph wind gust in West Stafford at 800 feet elevation," DePrest said.

Eversource said it has hundreds of crews ready to respond to outages. As of 6 p.m., there were 1,532 customers without power.

Travel was impossible at times. The storm ramped up around 9 a.m. and the roads deteriorated throughout the day. Even though the travel ban lifted at 5 p.m., drivers were still urged to stay off them if possible.

Overnight lows will range from 15 to 25 degrees, so slush and wet surfaces will turn to ice.

Wednesday will be cold and blustery, and there will certainly be a lot of cleaning up to do.

There could be snow showers in the afternoon, but a mix of sun and clouds are expected.

Highs will range from the 20s to 30 degrees.

"Despite the chilly temperatures, the sun is getting stronger and that will help melt snow off the roads, driveways, and parking lots. It’ll be a good idea to expose at least some black pavement," DePrest said.

