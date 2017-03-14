Departures at Bradley canceled, some inbound flights expected Tuesday night

Departures at Bradley International Airport were canceled on Tuesday due to Blizzard Eugene.

Crews said snow removal operations were ongoing, however the airport was open.

While departures are canceled, airport officials said several airlines are planning on operating inbound flights after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We are working with our airline partners on the evening arrivals schedule," the airport said in a statement. "Passengers scheduled to travel [Tuesday] are advised to contact their airline for information about their flights and rebooking options."

There were 7,800 flights canceled in the northeast.

About 16,000 people travel through the airport on a given morning. Tuesday, that number was half of that.

Good morning, travelers. Please make note of our snow storm related update: pic.twitter.com/3jOHQXJZtP — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) March 14, 2017

Many travelers arrived at the airport only to find their flight was canceled. Then, the travel ban on the roads when into effect at 5 a.m.

All flights arriving at Bradley are cancelled. Al. Departures are too but one to Chicago at 6:25! pic.twitter.com/wzQidqtHFp — Patricia Del Rio (@patriciadelrio) March 14, 2017

"I just thought I would come here and hang out as a well anywhere else," said Jo Marie Leifert of New Milford. "[I have] books, [an] iPod, all kinds of entertainment."

Kim Danielson of Hartford said Tuesday morning's flight was supposed to be her first time flying. She was heading to graduate school until the flight was canceled.

She was also forced to hunker down at the airport.

"I don't know when this travel ban is going to be lifted," she said. "I don't want to chance staying at a hotel in Hartford and not being able to get back to the airport in the morning."

Armed with packed snacks and a laptop, Danielson said she was in it for the long haul.

Though no flights are coming in or out, the airport is open. However, its director is discouraging people to go there until they know they can fly.

"We encourage people to stay in touch with the airline," said Kevin Dillon, Bradley International Airport director. "Do not come to the airport. Make sure your flight is going to operate. We don't want anyone to risk traveling in weather like this to come to the airport to find out the activity has been cancelled."

For real-time flight updates, travelers were urged to follow @BDLFlightInfo on Twitter or visit Bradley's website here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.