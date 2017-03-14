Person hit by a vehicle in Middletown parking lot

A person was hit by a motor vehicle in a parking lot in Middletown on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported in the area of Randolph Road and Highland Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

The extent of injuries was unknown.

Police are still on the scene of the crash trying to determine the cause.

