Person hit by a vehicle in Middletown parking lot

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A person was hit by a motor vehicle in a parking lot in Middletown on Tuesday morning. 

The crash was reported in the area of Randolph Road and Highland Avenue around 6:45 a.m. 

The extent of injuries was unknown. 

Police are still on the scene of the crash trying to determine the cause. 

