The scene in Enfield on Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo)

Snow fell fast and furious in Enfield on Tuesday thanks to Blizzard Eugene.

It started as heavy, icy snow but turned fluffy later in the day.

It quickly coated parts of Hazard Avenue.

"It's been pretty nasty out there," said Edward Pangburn of Suffield. "I'm a truck driver and I deliver groceries to Big Y, and so I was in New Milford when the storm started around 12:30 - 1 a.m. It got nasty pretty quick."

WFSB's meteorologists predicted more than a foot for the area.

Some people Eyewitness News spoke with said they're loving it.

"I love it!" said Bill Hash of Enfield. "I'm from New England, that's why I have a 4x4 vehicle. People always say stay off the roads, but if you drive safely and snow, I love it! It's great."

Hash did advise drivers to take it slow and careful.

Plows have been out in full force, clearing the entrance to places like the Enfield Square Mall.

Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza said for the most part, people stayed off the roads, giving clean-up crews and plows the space they needed to do their work.

"DPW is doing a great job and they're working hard. It's a matter of keeping people off the road," he said.

When it came to emergency calls for help, the EMS team said it was a relatively calm and quiet day.

"It's very mellow, I think are using the day to stay indoors, stay quiet and just look out their back window and enjoy the storm that way,” said Emergency Medical Services Chief Gary Wiemokly.

The Enfield School District was closed for the day, much like every other school system in the state.

The scene was the same in Vernon on Tuesday.

Utility crews were up early in the morning at hotels on standby, because as the snow continues and more snow builds up on trees and power lines, there could be more utility issues.

Vernon public works crews have been busy trying to keep up with the snow. The town has about 15 to 20 trucks out.

